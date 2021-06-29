European Super League’s Demise To Be Subject Of Sky Documentary From ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ Producer Fulwell 73 – Deadline

Sky will chronicle the rise and rapid fall of the reviled European Super League in a 90-minute documentary from Fulwell 73, the James Corden-backed producer behind sports series including Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die and Amazon’s All or Nothing: Juventus.

To tell the story of the proposed breakaway league, Fulwell 73, has secured exclusive access to figures from the 12 founding clubs, global soccer leagues and federations, players, and fans. They will paint a dramatic story of an idea that collapsed within 72 hours of being announced, sparking protests across Europe.

Carl Hindmarch (Mark Ronson: From the Heart) directs, while Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner, Ben Turner, and Richard Thompson executive produce. Richard Cooke is the producer. The commissioners for Sky are Zai Bennett, managing director of content for Sky UK and Ireland; Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual; and Jamie Morris, director of programs.

Dixon said: “The announcement and disbanding of the European Super League became one of the most volatile 72 hours in football history. Football fans and non-fans alike debated, protested and trended this game-changing decision around the world before watching its rapid collapse. When Fulwell pitched us the film as a high stakes thriller with exclusive access from inside the story, we knew this would be a brilliant fit for Sky Documentaries.”

The film is made in association with Sky Studios, with NBCUniversal Global Distribution is selling internationally.