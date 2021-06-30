european-stocks-mixed,-looking-to-close-out-positive-first-half-of-the-year-–.

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Wednesday, with global markets looking to close out a positive first half of the year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.15% below the flatline in early trade, with tech stocks adding 0.5% while banks and autos dropped 0.8%.

European investors will be monitoring a host of economic data on Wednesday. U.K. first-quarter GDP was confirmed at -1.6% quarter-on-quarter, slightly below expectations, while business investment fell 10.7% quarterly as the country endured stringent lockdown measures.

The Office for National Statistics also revealed that British household savings grew sharply during the period, lifting hopes of pent-up consumer spending as the economy reopens.

A raft of French, Italian and wider euro zone inflation prints are also published on Wednesday.

Global markets are looking ahead to potentially significant U.S. labor market data later in the week, hoping to gauge whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will be forced to consider tightening monetary policy sooner than planned. The Labor Department’s key jobs report is due Friday.