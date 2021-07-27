european-markets-retreat-as-investors-watch-earnings;-reckitt-benckiser-down-9%-–.

LONDON — European markets fell on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor corporate earnings, along with extreme weather and the spread of Covid-19 across the continent.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.7% in early trade, with autos shedding 1.3% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong remained under pressure following a tumble on Monday. The Hang Seng index fell by more than 2% while mainland Chinese markets also declined. Stateside, focus this week is on the impending policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on the outlook for monetary stimulus, along with a host of corporate earnings from major players. Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Starbucks are all due to report on Tuesday. Stock futures were flat in early premarket trade as Wall Street awaited the deluge of mega-cap tech earnings.

Monday saw wildfires rage in regions across southern Europe as hot weather and powerful winds took hold. Meanwhile, the north of the continent continued a cleanup operation after days of torrential rain and flooding, following deadly floods in Germany and surrounding countries last week.

Earnings in focus

Earnings continue to hold the spotlight for European investors, with Dassault Systemes, Moncler, Telecom Italia, Campari, Randstad, Reckitt Benckiser and FirstGroup among those reporting Tuesday. Dassault Systemes raised its 2021 forecasts on the back of a surge in software sales and broad momentum across its businesses, sending shares 3.3% higher in early trade. French luxury goods giant LVMH reported a surge in second-quarter sales after the bell on Monday, as coronavirus restrictions eased the pressure on retail outlets around the world. Shares gained 0.9%. At the top of the Stoxx 600, British chemicals company Croda International climbed 3.9% after a strong first-half earnings report.