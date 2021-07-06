european-markets-muted;-oil-price-watched-after-opec+-talks-abandoned-–.

European stocks were muted on Tuesday morning, with investors keeping a close eye on the oil markets after talks between members of the OPEC+ oil-producing alliance were abandoned.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday as Wall Street got set to kick off the holiday-shortened week with the S&P 500 at a record high.

The muted start for Europe’s markets reflects similar sentiment elsewhere overnight. In Asia-Pacific, markets struggled for direction in Tuesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the Australian central bank’s interest rate decision.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% below the flatline after a choppy open, with autos shedding 0.8% while oil and gas stocks climbed 0.5% on the back of higher oil prices.

Oil prices remained in focus, having surged to multiyear highs on Monday, after talks between OPEC and its oil-producing allies, a group known as OPEC+, were postponed indefinitely following a failure by the group to agree on production policy.

Brent crude was up at around $77.50 per barrel during early trade in Europe, while U.S. crude futures jumped to around $76.60.

German industrial orders unexpectedly slumped in May, official data showed Tuesday, dropping 3.7% on the month to mark their sharpest decline since the first Covid lockdown of 2020. A Reuters poll of economists had produced a consensus forecast of a 1% rise following an upwardly revised 1.2% increase in April.

May’s euro zone retail sales and the ZEW survey of economic sentiment in Germany are also due Tuesday.

In terms of individual share price movement, French train manufacturer Alstom plunged 7.9% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600, after warning of substantial cash outflows in the first half as a result of integrating Bombardier’s rail business.

At the top of the index, German pharmaceutical equipment company Sartorius climbed 3.3% after raising its forward guidance.

