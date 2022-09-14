Euro Ice Hockey Champions Rögle Partners With Locker Token

press release

PRESS RELEASE. The connected future of sports and blockchain is on the horizon as Rögle announced an NFT-driven partnership with Locker Token earlier today. The partnership, as entailed in an official release, establishes a formal relationship between the two entities while also providing an insight into Rögle’s intention to launch players and in-game moments as NFTs – with the support of Locker blockchain developers.

As part of the partnership, Rögle players will display the Locker logo on the front of team helmets in the upcoming SHL season, while Locker will become the team’s official NFT partner.

“Wen” and Why Locker?

The impending launch of team and sports-driven NFTs within the Locker ecosystem is said to be part of a broader fan and team engagement strategy. Rögle is the first team in the SHL to provide access to their players and team branding, which can be minted by fans to increase bonds and engagement – between both fans and teams alike.

These purchases of moments will give sports enthusiasts their slice of NFT-created history, with goals, hits and even fights between players thrown in the mix to be minted.

The Locker ecosystem ultimately looks to position itself as one of the front runners in sports & crypto solutions by working with the biggest teams in relevant sports and “pooling” their respective fan bases into its marketplace. Then, fans are allowed to buy NFTs in-game, using half-time sales at live sporting events.

“Through this partnership, Rögle leads from the front regarding professional sports teams offering NFTs to their fan bases. We are very excited to be part of Rögle and be able to offer fans unique moments digitally.” – Pat Curcio – Locker Token

What’s In It For Rögle?

Fresh off of a Champions Hockey League win for the 2022 season, Rögle is seemingly looking to capitalize on recent success and expand its reach, allowing teams like Rögle to drive engagement on a fan-by-fan basis, plus monetizing the process with the use of Web3 technology. The mint will also see the Swedish club move begin to attract global audiences.

The exclusive first mint is due mid-September, with NFTs purchasable via the Locker App. The Rögle player and team NFTs will be the first to launch on the Locker NFT Marketplace – available to mint on the mobile app from the outset, with a desktop version soon to follow.

“We are very excited about this partnership. LOCKER token operates in a fascinating industry, and we look forward to being a part of the ever-changing times we live in.” – Kari Litmanen – Rogle Commercial Manager

Taking Sport To Blockchain

Locker Token is looking to bring multiple sports, teams, players, and fans – to the concept of Sports NFTs. The sporting memorabilia market is worth over $26 billion as of 2021, but it has been largely nascent in the movement of capital and goods.

Physical products still reign supreme, with wear and tear and potential damage always bringing potential downsides. However, with NFTs, these issues are somewhat removed – allowing transfers of NFTs to happen seamlessly – without risk of physical damage to the sporting moment. Targeting NFT enthusiasts looks set to be the aim for Locker, and as more teams partner with the platform, the adoption curve of the Sports NFTs market will also be more apparent.

