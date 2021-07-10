Home NEWS Euro 2020: UEFA punishes England over penalty incident against Denmark in semi-final
Euro 2020: UEFA punishes England over penalty incident against Denmark in semi-final

UEFA has fined England’s Football Association (FA) the sum of €30,000, after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, during what proved to be the crucial moment of their Euro 2020 semifinal.

Europe’s governing body confirmed this on Saturday.

Television footage showed that Schmeichel was targeted by a fan inside Wembley Stadium using a green laser, as England captain Harry Kane came up to take a penalty in extra time.

Kane tucked away his own rebound to give the Three Lions a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

However, UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday.

The FA was also charged following disturbances during the national anthems and for the setting off of fireworks.

England is looking to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and to play Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley on Sunday.

England vs Denmark: I told referee about laser pointer during Euro 2020 match – Schmeichel

