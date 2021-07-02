euro-2020:-uefa-hit-with-petition-to-replay-france-vs-switzerland

A petition calling for the Euro 2020 last-16 clash between France and Switzerland to be replayed, has been taken offline after it was signed by over 270,000 people, the UK Mirror reports.

The world champions crashed out after losing a penalty shootout at the end of a pulsating 3-3 draw in Bucharest on Monday.

France came from a goal down to lead 3-1 with 10 minutes left, thanks to a Karim Benzema brace and a stunning Paul Pogba strike.

However, goals from Haris Seferovic and Mario Gavranovic took the match into extra-time.

The game went to penalty shoot-out and goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappe’s kick, the 10th of the shootout.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Mbappe should have been allowed to retake his penalty in the shootout.

Still images of the penalty appeared to show that Sommer had stepped slightly off his line before Mbappe’s kick, with such an infringement usually punished by the officials should the penalty be saved.

Euro 2020: Southgate names two squad members that will not play last-16 clash