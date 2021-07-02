euro-2020:-spain,-italy-qualify-for-semi-finals

Spain and Italy on Friday, booked their places in the last four of the European Championships.

Luis Enrique’s men needed a tense penalty shoot-out to see off 10-man Switzerland.

They had taken the lead after Jordi Alba’s volley was deflected in by Denis Zakaria’s loose leg.

The Swiss equalized in the second half through Xerdan Shaqiri.

When it ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, it went to penalties where Switzerland missed three kicks.

Spain will face Italy in the semi-final, after Roberto Mancini’s men beat Belgium 2-1.

Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne gave the Azzuris a two-goal lead, before Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from the spot.

Euro 2020: Spain releases 24-man squad, excludes Sergio Ramos, others [Full list]