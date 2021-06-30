euro-2020:-rishabh-pant-in-attendance-as-england-create-history-at-wembley

The India wicket-keeper enjoyed England’s win over their arch-rivals in the company of his friends…

Indian cricket team star Rishabh Pant was in attendance at the Wembley Stadium in London as England beat Germany in an Euro 2020 round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

Raheem Sterling and skipper Harry Kane’s second half goals helped the Three Lions to get the better of their bitter rivals Germany in the crucial knock-out fixture and reach the quarterfinal of the competition.

Pant, who is currently in England with the Indian cricket team, has a few days off after the World Test Championship final which India lost last week. The young wicket-keeper has decided to make the most of his time off by watching some riveting footballing action.

This was the first time since the 1966 World Cup final that England beat Germany in a major international competition. It was also a sweet revenge of the Euro 1996 semifinal defeat and 2010 World Cup round of 16 defeat which was tainted by Frank Lampard’s infamous ‘Ghost Goal’ controversy.

As Gareth Southgate’s men registered a memorable win, Pant watched the match with a couple of his friends at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Pant took to social media to share his photos:

What next for England?

Gareth Southgate’s side will face Ukraine in the quarterfinal on July 3 and if they manage to win that they will meet the winner of Denmark vs Czech Republic in the semifinal.

Why is Pant in England?

The young wicketkeeper travelled with the Indian cricket team to England earlier in June to face New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. The Men in Blue lost the final by eight wickets. However, their tour has not ended yet as they now have a five-match Test series against England to prepare for.

England cricketers Sam Curran and Jos Buttler react to Three Lions’ win over Germany

England all rounder Sam Curran, who also plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was also tuned in to the football action and took to social media to share his thoughts on the game.

His teammate Jos Buttler, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, also reacted to one of England’s most famous wins in recent times.