Euro 2020: Mourinho warns England ahead of ‘difficult’ semi-final

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has told England to expect a “difficult” Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side are in the last four, after they thrashed Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday night.

It is the Three Lions’ first Euros semi-final since 1996.

Mourinho was impressed by England’s win and said Southgate’s side “made it look easy”, but has warned that Denmark will represent a tougher challenge.

He told talkSPORT: “Denmark are solid. They also found a way to play different than the way they started.

“They started of course with Christian Eriksen as a no.10 and with a back four. They are now playing with three at the back, a solid team, good players playing in the best leagues with lots of experience.

“They are very positive in spite of what happened to Christian and it looks like they are emotionally strong.

“I think it is of course going to be a difficult match for England despite England playing well and being at home.”

