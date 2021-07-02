Home NEWS Euro 2020: Mourinho predicts quarter-final fixtures
Euro 2020: Mourinho predicts quarter-final fixtures

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
euro-2020:-mourinho-predicts-quarter-final-fixtures

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has predicted the quarter-final fixtures of the ongoing European Championships.

Mourino is backing England to see off Ukraine in their clash.

England vs Ukraine is the last quarter-final match, with the Czech Republic facing Denmark first on Saturday evening and Switzerland vs Spain and Belgium vs Italy will be played on Friday.

Asked for his predictions, Mourinho told talkSPORT: “Let me give you my view.

“England for sure. Czech Republic v Denmark will be a difficult one but I will say Denmark. Belgium v Italy, that’s a big one, a really big one. I will say Italy.

“Switzerland v Spain is also a big one but Granit Xhaka is not playing and they need him so Spain will go through.”

