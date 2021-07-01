euro-2020:-mourinho-names-three-england-players-to-be-benched-against-ukraine

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has advised England manager, Gareth Southgate, to rest Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips for their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday.

The Three Lions trio, along with Phil Foden, have all picked up a booking at the tournament so far.

They would be suspended for the semi-final at Wembley, should they receive another yellow card and England qualify for the last four.

Mourinho told talkSPORT: “I think for Maguire it would be perfect to rest. It would mean the yellow card would not stop him playing in the semi-final but also not (cause an) accumulation in fatigue for someone who did not prepare well.

“Maguire is an important player for the team (but) Mings is playing so so well. Maguire didn’t have a good preparation for the competition.”

And when asked about Rice and Phillips, Mourinho added: “I would say rest them both. You don’t need both Rice and Phillips to beat Ukraine.

“I would say maximum one of them is needed but you have Jordan Henderson that I want to believe that is in condition to play.”

