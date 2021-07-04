euro-2020:-mourinho-names-england-player-who-is-not-southgate’s-favourite

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has said Jack Grealish is not Gareth Southgate’s favourite.

Mourinho was reacting to the Three Lions’ 4-0 win over Ukraine in their quarter-final of Euro 2020.

Southgate started Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount in attack behind Harry Kane.

Despite the clamour among fans for Grealish to get more minutes on the pitch, Mourinho believes the Aston Villa man is not someone Southgate is ready to make a regular starter.

“Raheem Sterling and Kane are clear and there are two places in my opinion that are open. Gareth has to make the best decision.

“Jadon Sancho played well, Phil Foden started the tournament, the same with Mason Mount. Jack Grealish – it looks like he’s not the favourite player of Gareth but every minute he’s on the pitch is doing is well,” Mourinho told talkSPORT.”