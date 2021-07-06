Euro 2020: Italy vs Spain semi-final – Live

Live updates from the first semi-final taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Italy unbeaten in their last 32 games

Spain aiming for a record fourth continental crown

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Winner to face England or Denmark in the final on Sunday

A record already (almost)

Both sides will create a record at kick-off.

In just under two hours, Italy vs Spain will become the most-played fixture at the European Championships.

When is kick-off?

In two hours – 19:00 GMT

Road to the semis

Italy



Beat Turkey 3-0



Beat Switzerland 3-0



Beat Wales 1-0



Beat Austria 2-1 (after ET)



Beat Belgium 2-1

Spain



Drew 0-0 with Sweden



Drew 1-1 with Poland



Beat Slovakia 5-0



Beat Croatia 5-3 (after ET)



Beat Switzerland 3-1 (penalties)

How Luis Enrique got Spain to the semis

Spain’s coach Luis Enrique has coped with personal tragedy and the effect of negative public opinion to rally his young squad and lead them to the semi-finals.

He incurred the wrath of many fans and large sections of the Spanish media for leaving Sergio Ramos out of his squad and picking no players from Real Madrid.

The coach turned more heads by only picking a 24-man squad instead of 26 and for encouraging French-born defender Aymeric Laporte to switch nationalities and lead the team’s defence instead of Ramos.

He then kept Sergio Busquets in the squad after the midfielder tested positive for COVID-19, showing a sense of patience he did not afford Ramos, who had missed much of the last season through injury.

Radio Marca described Luis Enrique as “pigheaded”, adding Spain were “not cut out to win this Euros and we all know it”.

Spain coach Luis Enrique [Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via Reuters]

Unbeaten Italy vs possession kings Spain

Italy vs Spain marks a blockbuster first semi-final at Euro 2020 with Tuesday’s game the latest episode in a burgeoning rivalry between the nations meeting in a fourth consecutive European Championship.

Italy have won all five matches at this year’s tournament. Spain boast an average possession of 67 percent.

Read our preview of the first semi-final.