Euro 2020: Italy vs Spain semi-final – Live – Al Jazeera English

50 seconds ago (19:38 GMT)

Spain’s got fans

8 mins ago (19:30 GMT)

30 minutes gone

Half an hour gone and Spain the only side to have a shot on target – add 253 passes and 69 percent possession to that.

Spain’s coach Enrique did say yesterday “we are leaders in ball possession [in the tournament]”.

12 mins ago (19:27 GMT)

Dani Olmo-st

First shot on target and Dani Olmo almost scores for Spain. Good block by Donnarumma after he gave the ball away from the goal-kick.

26 minutes gone, it’s 0-0.

17 mins ago (19:22 GMT)

Massive chance for Italy

Italy attack from the left, Spain’s goal-keeper Simon left stranded on the edge of the box but Italy miss the chance to go one-up.

Back on the seats, everyone.

24 mins ago (19:15 GMT)

One-sixth of the semi-final gone

With 15 minutes being played, Spain, as they’ve done throughout the tournament, enjoying greater possession – 76 percent of it and 159 passes already.

No goals yet to show from the efforts though.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal in action with Italy’s Emerson [Reuters]

31 mins ago (19:08 GMT)

Even so far

Five minutes into the semi-final, no shots on target but both teams have enjoyed equal time on the ball.

Spain did have a couple of scares but the offside flag – twice – helped them stay even.

39 mins ago (19:00 GMT)

Kick-off

We’re underway. It’s Italy vs Spain for a space in the final of the 2020 European Championship.

Spain get us started from left to right.

One team is playing its last match at Euro 2020…

43 mins ago (18:56 GMT)

Italy to win…

That’s what our Twitter followers have predicted in the poll. Four minutes until kick-off

1 hour ago (18:24 GMT)

Rain or shine?

A bit of rain around in London. Could it influence play? Maybe, maybe not.

Where I’m sitting, it’s dry and it’s 33C (91.4F) with 78 percent humidity… that makes the real-feel 46C (14.8F).

And it’s past 9pm…. 🌙 Take your pick.

1 hour ago (18:20 GMT)

Mancini calls it 50-50

And here is what Italy’s coach Roberto Mancini said:

“If Italy and Spain have made it thus far, it means that we’ve done very well. If we’re into the semi-final, it means that we deserve to be at this stage of the competition.

“So I think it’s 50-50 with regards to who has the tag of favourites.”

1 hour ago (18:12 GMT)

‘Leaders in ball possession’

Here’s what Luis Enrique, Spain’s coach, said about his side on the eve of the semi-final:

“We are leaders in ball possession [in the tournament] but they can also make use of it and enjoy the ball, that’ll be the first battle we need to conquer.

“They can adapt to not having the ball, they’ve done that in the tournament in certain stages but they’re more comfortable with the ball and stronger with it.

2 hours ago (18:04 GMT)

Under an hour to go…

The crowd is rolling in and both teams have (finally) arrived at Wembley.

Kick-off is just 55 minutes away.

What must be going through Morata’s mind. What is going through your mind?

Tell us. Vote:

2 hours ago (17:55 GMT)

Here are the starting-XIs

Italy (4-3-3)



Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (c), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne.

Spain (4-3-3)



Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets (c), Koke; Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo.

Incase you missed it: Morata drops to the bench for Spain 😲

Morata started every game at Euro 2020 despite criticism for his struggles in front of goal.

2 hours ago (17:51 GMT)

It’s coming Rome…

Italy’s football supporters make their way to Wembley Stadium [Tolga Akmen/bioreports] Spain supporters cheer on the stands before the match [Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP] Italians are already celebrating… a 33rd win? [Carl Recine/Pool via Reuters]

2 hours ago (17:42 GMT)

Report card

Here’s a look at how both teams have performed at this year’s tournament.

Italy haven’t dropped any points. Spain just don’t like giving the ball away…. but have won just ONE game in normal time at Euro 2020.

Neither side has seen red… And a semi-final isn’t the best place to get your first.

2 hours ago (17:13 GMT)

A record already (almost)

Both sides will create a record at kick-off.

In just under two hours, Italy vs Spain will become the most-played fixture at the European Championships.

3 hours ago (17:07 GMT)

Predict the winner

You don’t need to be the late Paul the Octopus, that smart elephant or a super-computer to make the predictions.

It’s easy. Just head over to our Twitter page and take part in our first semi-final poll.

3 hours ago (17:01 GMT)

When is kick-off?

In two hours – 19:00 GMT

3 hours ago (16:30 GMT)

Road to the semis

Italy



Beat Turkey 3-0



Beat Switzerland 3-0



Beat Wales 1-0



Beat Austria 2-1 (after ET)



Beat Belgium 2-1

Spain



Drew 0-0 with Sweden



Drew 1-1 with Poland



Beat Slovakia 5-0



Beat Croatia 5-3 (after ET)



Beat Switzerland 3-1 (penalties)

3 hours ago (16:25 GMT)

Getting ready

3 hours ago (16:20 GMT)

How Luis Enrique got Spain to the semis

Spain’s coach Luis Enrique has coped with personal tragedy and the effect of negative public opinion to rally his young squad and lead them to the semi-finals.

He incurred the wrath of many fans and large sections of the Spanish media for leaving Sergio Ramos out of his squad and picking no players from Real Madrid.

The coach turned more heads by only picking a 24-man squad instead of 26 and for encouraging French-born defender Aymeric Laporte to switch nationalities and lead the team’s defence instead of Ramos.

He then kept Sergio Busquets in the squad after the midfielder tested positive for COVID-19, showing a sense of patience he did not afford Ramos, who had missed much of the last season through injury.

Radio Marca described Luis Enrique as “pigheaded”, adding Spain were “not cut out to win this Euros and we all know it”.

Spain coach Luis Enrique [Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via Reuters]

4 hours ago (16:05 GMT)

Unbeaten Italy vs possession kings Spain

Italy vs Spain marks a blockbuster first semi-final at Euro 2020 with Tuesday’s game the latest episode in a burgeoning rivalry between the nations meeting in a fourth consecutive European Championship.

Italy have won all five matches at this year’s tournament. Spain boast an average possession of 67 percent.

