Euro 2020: Italy vs Spain semi-final – Live – Al Jazeera English

- Italy unbeaten in their last 32 games
- Spain aiming for a record fourth continental crown
- Up to 60,000 fans expected at Wembley Stadium
- Winner to face England or Denmark in the final on Sunday
Spain’s got fans
One of the most satisfying things to watch is Spanish team passing the ball.#EURO2020 #ITAESP
— praśānt (@iam____prasanth) July 6, 2021
30 minutes gone
Half an hour gone and Spain the only side to have a shot on target – add 253 passes and 69 percent possession to that.
Spain’s coach Enrique did say yesterday “we are leaders in ball possession [in the tournament]”.
Dani Olmo-st
First shot on target and Dani Olmo almost scores for Spain. Good block by Donnarumma after he gave the ball away from the goal-kick.
26 minutes gone, it’s 0-0.
#EURO2020
⏱️ 25′ – Great reflexes from #Donnarumma to deny Dani Olmo! 🧤#ITAESP 0️⃣-0️⃣#ITA #Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/99T2eE4l9v
— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) July 6, 2021
Massive chance for Italy
Italy attack from the left, Spain’s goal-keeper Simon left stranded on the edge of the box but Italy miss the chance to go one-up.
Back on the seats, everyone.
One-sixth of the semi-final gone
With 15 minutes being played, Spain, as they’ve done throughout the tournament, enjoying greater possession – 76 percent of it and 159 passes already.
No goals yet to show from the efforts though.
Even so far
Five minutes into the semi-final, no shots on target but both teams have enjoyed equal time on the ball.
Spain did have a couple of scares but the offside flag – twice – helped them stay even.
Kick-off
We’re underway. It’s Italy vs Spain for a space in the final of the 2020 European Championship.
Spain get us started from left to right.
One team is playing its last match at Euro 2020…
Italy to win…
That’s what our Twitter followers have predicted in the poll. Four minutes until kick-off
Rain or shine?
A bit of rain around in London. Could it influence play? Maybe, maybe not.
Where I’m sitting, it’s dry and it’s 33C (91.4F) with 78 percent humidity… that makes the real-feel 46C (14.8F).
And it’s past 9pm…. 🌙 Take your pick.
A wall of rain block out view over London! Where has the summer gone? pic.twitter.com/mm9s6T80Um
— awechalekar (@awechalekar) July 6, 2021
Mancini calls it 50-50
And here is what Italy’s coach Roberto Mancini said:
“If Italy and Spain have made it thus far, it means that we’ve done very well. If we’re into the semi-final, it means that we deserve to be at this stage of the competition.
“So I think it’s 50-50 with regards to who has the tag of favourites.”
‘Leaders in ball possession’
Here’s what Luis Enrique, Spain’s coach, said about his side on the eve of the semi-final:
“We are leaders in ball possession [in the tournament] but they can also make use of it and enjoy the ball, that’ll be the first battle we need to conquer.
“They can adapt to not having the ball, they’ve done that in the tournament in certain stages but they’re more comfortable with the ball and stronger with it.
Under an hour to go…
The crowd is rolling in and both teams have (finally) arrived at Wembley.
Kick-off is just 55 minutes away.
What must be going through Morata’s mind. What is going through your mind?
Tell us. Vote:
Who will win tonight’s #EURO2020 semi-final at Wembley? 👇
— AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 6, 2021
Here are the starting-XIs
Italy (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (c), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne.
Spain (4-3-3)
Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets (c), Koke; Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo.
Incase you missed it: Morata drops to the bench for Spain 😲
Morata started every game at Euro 2020 despite criticism for his struggles in front of goal.
It’s coming Rome…
Report card
Here’s a look at how both teams have performed at this year’s tournament.
Italy haven’t dropped any points. Spain just don’t like giving the ball away…. but have won just ONE game in normal time at Euro 2020.
Neither side has seen red… And a semi-final isn’t the best place to get your first.
A record already (almost)
Both sides will create a record at kick-off.
In just under two hours, Italy vs Spain will become the most-played fixture at the European Championships.
🇮🇹🆚🇪🇸🔜
Tonight’s clash will be the 7th EURO finals encounter between these sides, making it the most-played fixture at the tournament 👀#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/AzybwfI0ru
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
Predict the winner
You don’t need to be the late Paul the Octopus, that smart elephant or a super-computer to make the predictions.
It’s easy. Just head over to our Twitter page and take part in our first semi-final poll.
Who will win tonight’s #EURO2020 semi-final at Wembley? 👇
— AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 6, 2021
When is kick-off?
In two hours – 19:00 GMT
🇮🇹🆚🇪🇸🔜
🌍 Where in the world will you be watching from?#EURO2020
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
Road to the semis
Italy
Beat Turkey 3-0
Beat Switzerland 3-0
Beat Wales 1-0
Beat Austria 2-1 (after ET)
Beat Belgium 2-1
Spain
Drew 0-0 with Sweden
Drew 1-1 with Poland
Beat Slovakia 5-0
Beat Croatia 5-3 (after ET)
Beat Switzerland 3-1 (penalties)
Getting ready
#EURO2020
🔥 The #Azzurri jerseys being prepared ahead of #ITAESP 🇮🇹🇪🇸
📹➡️ https://t.co/O7uQAA1e94#VivoAzzurro #ITA
— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) July 6, 2021
How Luis Enrique got Spain to the semis
Spain’s coach Luis Enrique has coped with personal tragedy and the effect of negative public opinion to rally his young squad and lead them to the semi-finals.
He incurred the wrath of many fans and large sections of the Spanish media for leaving Sergio Ramos out of his squad and picking no players from Real Madrid.
The coach turned more heads by only picking a 24-man squad instead of 26 and for encouraging French-born defender Aymeric Laporte to switch nationalities and lead the team’s defence instead of Ramos.
He then kept Sergio Busquets in the squad after the midfielder tested positive for COVID-19, showing a sense of patience he did not afford Ramos, who had missed much of the last season through injury.
Radio Marca described Luis Enrique as “pigheaded”, adding Spain were “not cut out to win this Euros and we all know it”.
Unbeaten Italy vs possession kings Spain
Italy vs Spain marks a blockbuster first semi-final at Euro 2020 with Tuesday’s game the latest episode in a burgeoning rivalry between the nations meeting in a fourth consecutive European Championship.
Italy have won all five matches at this year’s tournament. Spain boast an average possession of 67 percent.
Read our preview of the first semi-final.