Home NEWS Euro 2020: Highest goal scorers ahead of quarter-final matches [Top 8]
NEWSNews Africa

Euro 2020: Highest goal scorers ahead of quarter-final matches [Top 8]

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
euro-2020:-highest-goal-scorers-ahead-of-quarter-final-matches-[top-8]

The quarter-final matches of the ongoing Euro 2020 will begin today, Friday.

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, leads the race for the Golden Boot despite his country’s elimination.

Ronaldo netted five times in four fixtures, before they were sent packing by Belgium.

Euro 2020: Rio Ferdinand predicts Golden Boot winner

However, he will be hoping rivals Romelu Lukaku and Raheem Sterling fail to match his tally, with the pair currently still playing in the tournament.

Lukaku and Sterling have scored three goals apiece and come closest to rivaling Ronaldo for the Golden Boot award.

Euro 2020: Highest goal scorers after group stages [Top 11]

Euro 2020 top scorers:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5 goals

Karim Benzema (France), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic), Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 4 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England), Georginio Wijnaldum (Holland), Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 3 goals

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation Lagos rally will hold...

Biafra, Oduduwa: Grant them referendum now – Aisha...

Electoral Fraud: Jailed Varsity Don, Ogban seeks bail...

Photos: Arms, ammunition DSS recovered from Sunday Igboho’s...

Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho: God will disgrace you –...

Kaduna landlords abandon homes, properties as kidnappers go...

DSS confirms killing Sunday Igboho’s aides, declares him...

Police arrest masquerade, Imam, others over attack in...

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

APC moves against missing out of Anambra guber...

Leave a Reply