euro-2020:-highest-goal-scorers-ahead-of-quarter-final-matches-[top-8]

The quarter-final matches of the ongoing Euro 2020 will begin today, Friday.

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, leads the race for the Golden Boot despite his country’s elimination.

Ronaldo netted five times in four fixtures, before they were sent packing by Belgium.

However, he will be hoping rivals Romelu Lukaku and Raheem Sterling fail to match his tally, with the pair currently still playing in the tournament.

Lukaku and Sterling have scored three goals apiece and come closest to rivaling Ronaldo for the Golden Boot award.

Euro 2020 top scorers:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5 goals

Karim Benzema (France), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic), Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 4 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England), Georginio Wijnaldum (Holland), Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 3 goals