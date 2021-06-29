Home NEWS Euro 2020: Gary Neville blasts ‘clueless’ France after defeat to Switzerland
Euro 2020: Gary Neville blasts ‘clueless’ France after defeat to Switzerland

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville, has slammed France players following their Euro 2020 defeat to Switzerland on Monday night.

Neville said that the match was a mess for France, adding that they were complacent.

Switzerland defeated France 5-4 on penalties in Bucharest, Romania, after Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe saw his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The match between the two countries ended in a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes at the National Arena.

“I think it was a mess for France tonight, from the first minute,” Neville told ITV.

“They thought they could turn up, be complacent, I felt the way they set up in their system was all wrong, the players didn’t have a clue in the first half what they were doing.

“That was four out of their starting back five, don’t be fooled by their injuries at left-back, that is one position. They were a mess.”

Euro 2020: France suffers double injury blow ahead of Switzerland clash

