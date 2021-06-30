euro-2020:-full-quarter-final-fixture-list

Following the completion of Tuesday’s round of 16 games at the European Championship, the last eight countries have been confirmed.

They are Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Ukraine and England.

The quarter-final ties will be played on July 2 and July 3 respectively.

Spain take on Switzerland, Belgium face Italy, Czech Republic play Denmark, while England will battle Ukraine for a place in the last four.

JULY 2



17:00



Switzerland vs Spain

20:00



Belgium vs Italy

JULY 3



17:00



Czech Republic vs Denmark

20:00



Ukraine vs England