Home NEWS Euro 2020: Full quarter-final fixture list
NEWSNews Africa

Euro 2020: Full quarter-final fixture list

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
euro-2020:-full-quarter-final-fixture-list

Following the completion of Tuesday’s round of 16 games at the European Championship, the last eight countries have been confirmed.

They are Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Ukraine and England.

The quarter-final ties will be played on July 2 and July 3 respectively.

Spain take on Switzerland, Belgium face Italy, Czech Republic play Denmark, while England will battle Ukraine for a place in the last four.

JULY 2


17:00


Switzerland vs Spain

20:00


Belgium vs Italy

JULY 3


17:00


Czech Republic vs Denmark

20:00


Ukraine vs England

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

British Govt speaks on Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

Fake policemen, civil defence officer arrested in Ogun

We are only good for political campaigns –...

Offa Kidnapped businessman regains freedom

Nnamdi Kanu: You can’t stop what is coming...

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

Five PDP senators set to join APC –...

2023: I’ll support Bala Mohammed’s presidential race if…—...

Britain thinks it can out-vaccinate the Delta variant....

America’s longest war is ending. A nation is...

Leave a Reply