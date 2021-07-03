Home NEWS Euro 2020: Finidi George snubs England, predicts winners of tournament
Former Nigeria international, Finidi George, has tipped either Spain or Italy to win the ongoing European Championship.

The quarter-final of the competition began on Friday evening.

Spain eliminated Switzerland via penalties, while Italy beat Belgium 2-1. They will now face off in the last four.

George feels the winner of the tournament will be decided in that game.

“That’s a tough one but I tip Spain or Italy for the title.

“They have won it in the past and the experience is there – which I believe will play a key role in terms of determining the winner.

“However, any team can spring up surprises and win. You can never tell because this is football,” George told Goal.

