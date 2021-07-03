euro-2020:-finidi-george-snubs-england,-predicts-winners-of-tournament

Former Nigeria international, Finidi George, has tipped either Spain or Italy to win the ongoing European Championship.
The quarter-final of the competition began on Friday evening.
Spain eliminated Switzerland via penalties, while Italy beat Belgium 2-1. They will now face off in the last four.
George feels the winner of the tournament will be decided in that game.
“That’s a tough one but I tip Spain or Italy for the title.
“They have won it in the past and the experience is there – which I believe will play a key role in terms of determining the winner.
“However, any team can spring up surprises and win. You can never tell because this is football,” George told Goal.