euro-2020-final:-who-will-referee-england-vs-italy?

Sunday’s game will take place in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium but who will be the man in the middle?

England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on July 11 as the month-long international tournament comes to a close.

The Three Lions booked their place in the final after beating Denmark 2-1 after extra-time in the semi-final, while Roberto Mancini’s Italy triumphed on penalties against Spain.

So, who will take charge of the showpiece event at Wembley on Sunday? And what is the full officiating team? Goal takes a look.

Who will referee the Euro 2020 final?

Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers has been selected as the man to officiate the final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium.

He will be assisted by Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, who are both also from the Netherlands, while Carlos Del Cerro Grande from Spain will be the fourth official. The reserve assistant referee, also from Spain, is Juan Carlos Yuste Jimenez.

As for the officiating team in charge of VAR, German referee Bastian Dankert will be the primary Video Assistant Referee and he’ll be assisted by Pol van Boekel, from the Netherlands, and Christian Gittelmann and Marco Fritz, who are both German.

Which other games has the referee officiated?

Kuipers has been a referee since 2006 and is the first official from the Netherlands to take charge of a European Championship final.

He is not without experience of reffing a final, however, with the 48-year-old having taken charge of the following matches:

Europa League final between Marseille and Atletico Madrid (2018)

Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (2014)

Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea (2013)

Super Cup match between Barcelona and Porto (2011)

Under-21 European Championship final between Germany and England (2009)

European Under-17 Championship final between Czech Republic and Russia (2006)

Kuipers has also refereed at Euro 2012, the 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016 and the World Cup in 2018, staged in Russia.

The Dutchman has, meanwhile, overseen two group-stage games at Euro 2020, including Belgium’s 2-1 win over Denmark and Spain’s 5-0 triumph over Slovakia.

He also took charge of the Danes’ quarter-final triumph over Czech Republic and was the fourth official for England’s opening group-stage win over Croatia.

