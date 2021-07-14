Home News Africa EURO 2020 Final: Saka Missed England’s Penalty Because I Cursed Him – Chiellini
News Africa

EURO 2020 Final: Saka Missed England’s Penalty Because I Cursed Him – Chiellini

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
euro-2020-final:-saka-missed-england’s-penalty-because-i-cursed-him-–-chiellini

Italy defender, Giorgio Chiellini has claimed that he put a “curse” on Bukayo Saka before the England teenager’s decisive penalty miss in the final match of the EURO 2020.

Recall that the final match between Italy and England had ended 1 – 1 at full time and extra time, leading to a penalty shoot-out.

Just before Saka took the kick, Chiellini screamed “Kiricocho!”, a word that’s been used by footballers for decades to impart bad luck on the opposition.

Eventually, the England youngster’s spot-kick was saved by Italy’s goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A video check from UEFA also clearly shows the veteran defender shouting the word just before Donnarumma’s title-winning save on Saka.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

[FULL VIDEO] INEC Nominee: Group Commends Senate On...

Reps order suspension of Navy recruitment with all...

EFCC launches app for online reporting of economic...

Gunmen kidnap Kogi monarch, demand N30m ransom –...

Insecurity: Katsina, Daura emirates suspend Sallah festivities –...

Saraki’s action blocking court proceedings against him –...

Supreme Court Halts Ceding of 17 Oil Wells...

Sunday Igboho, Akintoye, others drag Buhari, Malami others...

Buhari swears in five new permanent secretaries –...

We Can Share Your Information With More Than...

Leave a Reply