EURO 2020 Final: Saka Missed England’s Penalty Because I Cursed Him – Chiellini

Italy defender, Giorgio Chiellini has claimed that he put a “curse” on Bukayo Saka before the England teenager’s decisive penalty miss in the final match of the EURO 2020.

Recall that the final match between Italy and England had ended 1 – 1 at full time and extra time, leading to a penalty shoot-out.

Just before Saka took the kick, Chiellini screamed “Kiricocho!”, a word that’s been used by footballers for decades to impart bad luck on the opposition.

Eventually, the England youngster’s spot-kick was saved by Italy’s goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A video check from UEFA also clearly shows the veteran defender shouting the word just before Donnarumma’s title-winning save on Saka.