Euro 2020: BTS’ ‘Butter’ to play at Wembley Stadium; ARMY help K-Pop stars beat likes of Louis Tomlinson, – Times of India

There is nothing BTS can’t do when they’ve got ARMY behind them!

In a first, the K-Pop superstars may just have their song ‘Butter’ played at the European Championship which will be held at the Wembley Stadium. According to a tweet put out by the official Euro 2020 Twitter handle, BTS beat the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish and Usher to clinch victory as the song to be played at the iconic stadium.

BTS’ Butter won with a total of 46.6% of the total votes that came in on social media. The Korean band managed to take the top spot from Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’, who came in as a close second with 43.8% of the votes. Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ came in third with 6.5% votes and Usher rounded off the fourth place with 3.1% of votes.

BTS, Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish, Usher…Which song do you want to hear played by the #vivostadiumdj at Wembl… https://t.co/t4xuJPAy5p — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) 1625228884000

‘Butter’ that is also currently ruling the Billboards Hot 100 music charts, is the band’s new summer single. The song is BTS’ second English track, after the 2020 smash-hit ‘Dynamite’.

On the music front, BTS is set to drop the Butter CD that will also feature a track in collaboration with English singer Ed Sheeran. The track is titled ‘Permission to Dance’.

As far as Euro 2020 is concerned, Italy will take on Spain on Tuesday in the first semifinal match and Denmark will face England on Wednesday in the other.

The Euro 2020 final is scheduled for next Sunday.

Also Read: