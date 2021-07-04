Home NEWS Euro 2020: Andriy Shevchenko names country to reach finals
Euro 2020: Andriy Shevchenko names country to reach finals

Ukraine coach, Andriy Shevchenko, has backed England to reach the Euro 2020 final.

Shevchenko said this following Ukraine’s Euro 2020 quarter-final 4-0 defeat England on Saturday night.

England will play Denmark in the European championship semi-final on June 7.

Euro 2020: Mourinho predicts quarter-final fixtures

“I think that England played very pragmatically today,” Shevchenko said at his post-match press conference.

“They used their strong flanks, they used our mistakes and they played very well, at a top-level.

“But the English team is really strong – individually and as a team – and they have a great coach. They reached the semi-finals and I can see that this team can play in the final.”

