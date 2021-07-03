Home NEWS Euro 2020: All countries that qualified for semi-final confirmed [Fixtures]
Euro 2020: All countries that qualified for semi-final confirmed [Fixtures]

The last four countries standing at the European Championships were confirmed on Saturday night.

They are England, Spain, Denmark and Italy.

Before today, Spain and Italy booked their places in the semi-final, where they face each other.

Denmark became the third team to progress, following their 2-1 win over Czech Republic.

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg gave the Danes a two-goal lead, before leading scorer Patrik Schick pulled one back.

In the last quarter-final, England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 with Harry Kane netting twice in the rout.

The Three Lions will now face Denmark for a place in the Wembley final.

