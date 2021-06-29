euro-2020:-all-confirmed-quarter-final-matches-so-far

Three of the four quarter-final pairings at the European Championships have been confirmed.

In the first game, Spain will take on Switzerland.

Both countries were involved in high-scoring thrillers on Monday evening. Spain threw away a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with Croatia.

However, they were able to win 5-3 in extra time and progress in the competition.

Belgium play Italy for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

The Red Devils eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, while Roberto Mancini’s men sent Austria packing.

Czech Republic will face Denmark in their quarter-final encounter.

The last pairing will be decided today, after England vs Germany and Ukraine vs Sweden.