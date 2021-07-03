euro-2020:-alan-shearer-blasts-italy-star,-singles-out-two-players-after-belgium’s-defeat

Former England striker, Alan Shearer has slammed Italy forward, Ciro Immobile, after he appeared to pretend injury during his country’s Euro 2020 quarter-final 2-1 win over Belgium on Friday night.

Shearer described Immobile’s antics as ‘pathetic’, adding that what the Lazio striker did was embarrassing.

The Newcastle legend also singled out Italy defenders, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, for praise following their brilliant performances for Roberto Mancini’s side against Belgium.

Italy defeated Belgium at Allianz Arena to qualify for the semi-final, thanks to two goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne as Romelu Lukaku’s strike was not enough.

“I don’t even want to laugh at [Ciro Immobile’s antics] because that is pathetic,” Shearer told BBC.

“You can see him have a look at the referee before he even goes down. It’s pathetically embarrassing, that is what it is!”

Shearer added: “It was a magnificent game of football, end to end.

“The Italians had to use all of their know-how and experience in that last 10 or 15 minutes.

“The two old guys [Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci] at the back were brilliant. It was a big talking point whether Lukaku was going to get in behind them and whether they were going to get done for pace.

“But they stood firm with everything that the Belgians threw at them in the last 10 or 15 minutes. They were magnificent.”