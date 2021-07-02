Home WORLD NEWS EU presidency Slovenia aims for special EU summit on Oct. 6
EU presidency Slovenia aims for special EU summit on Oct. 6

BRDO, Slovenia, July 2 (Reuters) – Slovenia, which holds the EU’s six-month presidency, will host an EU summit on Oct. 6 to discuss relations with China and to reinvigorate ties with the six Balkan countries that hope to join the bloc, Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if Chinese President Xi Jinping would be invited. Due to COVID-19, the two EU-China summits last year, in June and September, were both held via videoconference.

“On the sixth of October… there will be an extraordinary summit of the European Union that will first be dedicated to the relations with China, and then also to the relations with the representatives of the Western Balkans,” Jansa told reporters, speaking from Brdo, near the capital Ljubljana. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

