The European Union (EU) has criticised Russia’s plans to allow only Russian producers of sparkling wine call their product champagne.

A European Commission representative, on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law on Friday, which stipulates that non-Russian champagne producers must label their products as “sparkling wine” in the Russian market.

The spokesperson said at a press conference that “we are, of course, aware of the draft legislation in Russia regarding spirits and wine. It would have a considerable impact on wine exports.

“We will be doing everything necessary to express our disagreement and concerns with the draft. Of course, it has not been adopted, it is still draft legislation.

“We will do everything necessary to protect our rights and take the necessary steps if this law enters into force.’’

ALSO READ: 10 arrested as Sowore’s group attempts to turn Dunamis Church Service into ‘Buhari Must Go’ protest

French drinks giant Moet Hennessy, Ooer the weekend said that it would temporarily suspend sparkling wine deliveries to Russia, citing the new law.

This position, however, changed on Sunday, as Moet Hennessy told Bloomberg that it would in fact include the “sparkling wine” moniker on products shipped to Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, said that the new Russian legislation had already been adopted, adding that it “must be implemented.”

Peskov also said that the Russian winemaking industry should be supported in every possible way.

David Chatillon, the Director General of the Union of Champagne Houses, told Sputnik earlier that the Russian law was unacceptable.

Chatillon added that he could not rule out the possibility of French champagne producers suspending deliveries to Russia.

(Sputnik/NAN)

bioreports News Nigeria