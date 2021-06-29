Ethylene Carbonate Market Size Worth $ 418 Million by 2027 at 5.7% CAGR – GlobeNewswire

New York, US, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ethylene Carbonate Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ethylene Carbonate Market Information by Form, Applications, End-Use Industry, and Region – Forecast till 2027”, the market is anticipated to reach USD 418 Million by 2027 at 5.7% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Ethylene carbonate is colorless, however it has a fairly yellowish solid appearance and a strong odor. It has a solvent property that includes greater polarity, a high boiling point, high polymer solubility, and no odor. Ethylene carbonate is becoming more popular these days due to its low toxicity in nature. Because of the high electrolyte production in lithium-ion batteries employing ethylene carbonate, the ethylene carbonate market is in great demand. Furthermore, electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular due to their ease of maintenance, cost-effectiveness, fuel efficiency, and lower gasoline expenses.

Market Drivers

New products, such as lithium-sulfur batteries, are an excellent way for market players to expand their businesses. Demand for lithium batteries is predicted to rise as a result of increased use of ethylene carbonate electrolyte as a result of rising demand for electric vehicles due to rigorous government rules for environmental protection. It is used to remove carbon dioxide from gaseous mixtures containing considerable amounts of ethane and heavy hydrocarbons, which contributes to the global market’s expansion. It’s also utilized for olefin separation, which adds to its popularity in the oil and gas business.

Market Restraints:

The main factor is that ethylene carbonate market prices fluctuate often, which is expected to limit global market growth. Furthermore, by examining client desire, the global market has climbed to the electric car. As client demand grows on a daily basis, the market must boost its manufacturing and sales in all locations. For the ethylene carbonate market, this can be a difficult task.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7335

Competitive Landscape:

The major market players are working hard to boost production speeds in order to fulfil public demand and increase sales. As a result, the best corporations invest much in advertising in order to promote their products and increase sales on a global scale. Customers may choose products from the comfort of their own homes owing to the companies’ online experiences. Another technique was to give the best deals on their items in order to boost sales.

The major player active in the global ethylene carbonate market are:

OUCC

Toagosei Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Zibo Donghai Industries Co., Ltd

ALFA AESAR

BASF SE Huntsman International LLC

Merck KGaA

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd

Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co., Ltd

PANAX ETEC

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

COVID-19 Analysis:

All global markets have been affected by the global lockout, and this market is one of them. Because of new social distance conventions and non-operational chemical plants, the pandemic has impacted numerous solvent manufacturing businesses.

In the current environment, some COVID-19 laws have been relaxed, and the market is establishing its enormous operations all over the world. The demand for plasticizers, lubricants, and Li-ion batteries is slowly increasing, and it will soon reach its target of 2024. Because the ethylene carbonate market has been closed for several months, the primary drivers will need to employ a variety of techniques to boost their business productivity and sales. Nowadays, public desire for more items is expanding, which is driving up ethylene carbonate market demand.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (197 Pages) on Ethylene Carbonate: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ethylene-carbonate-market-7335

Market Segmentation:

Ethylene carbonate is classified into two types: solid and liquid, according to segmental categories. Higher polarity, better solubility, higher boiling point, and less toxicity are among the characteristics of these two varieties, which help to boost demand in the global market. During the review period, the liquid form of ethylene carbonate is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 6%.

By application, the ethylene carbonate products are vastly used in dyes, lithium battery electrolytes, fibre-processing agents, lubricants, surface coatings, chemical intermediates, plasticizers and many others.

The ethylene carbonate market has its services in various industries like automotive, textile, oil and gas, chemical, personal care and hygiene, agriculture, medical and many others.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7335

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2017, thanks to the rise of major end-use industries in the region. Furthermore, the rising populations, increased disposable income, and economic progress of China and Taiwan promote market development. These factors are expected to boost demand for ethylene carbonate in the region during the projection period.

Markets in North America and Europe are likely to rise at considerable rates during the study period. The development in both of these regions is due to the increased manufacturing and sale of electric vehicles, as well as the rise of other end-use industries like as chemical, medical, and personal care and hygiene.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7335

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.