Ethnic profiling by Buhari govt fueling extrajudicial killings in Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of ethnic profiling.

Ejimakor claimed that Buhari’s administration was driven by sectarian impulses and ethnic profiling.

He explained that such profiling was responsible for the extrajudicial killings in the Southeast.

The Special Counsel was reacting to a report of military troops allegedly killing some residents of Ogbaru in Anambra State.

Soldiers were reported to have brutally opened fire and killed some defenceless citizens in the Ogbaru area of Anambra State.

Sharing the story on his Twitter handle, Ejimakor said the lack of neutrality in Nigeria’s security formation was fuelling insecurity in the Southeast.

According to Ejimakor: “Insecurity can be fueled by lack of neutrality in a nation’s security leadership/formations.

“It’s worse when the government of the day is driven by sectarian impulses & ethnic profiling. This is what is driving the spates of extrajudicial killings in the Southeast. #Ogbaru.”

