First things first, you all know the big news, let’s say it together: Ethereum went through The Merge! Speaking of which, check out why The Merge may create a huge centralization problem, why it matters for Ethereum’s health that Lido thrives as a censorship-resistant entity, what awaits the miners along with the top 5 trends shaping crypto mining future, and why cloud mining is set to remain profitable for the coming years.

Bitcoin price may be nearing a bottom, and though it suffered a massive drop overnight, it may also pump again, and Bitcoin mining difficulty went up for the fourth time in a row. ETH moved up against BTC, while the asset was the primary focus of outflows in terms of digital asset funds. Solana went up this week, Ravencoin price went up on Ethereum Merge effect, Celsius jumped src7% as news broke that the company is exploring new business areas, Web3 domain names were overtaking Apes in trading volume on OpenSea, and venture capital funding for NFT and gaming companies within crypto rose by 66% in August. Algorand admitted it had lost USD 35 million in the Hodlnaut implosion, and Amazon crypto token prescale scam trended yet again, while conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is accused of channeling bitcoin donations into his own accounts.

While CEO Alex Mashinsky aims to revive Celsius as a custodian, LMAX Group CEO David Mercer said institutions are still investing big in digital assets despite crypto winter, Fidelity Investments is reported to be planning to bring BTC trading to its 34.4m brokerage clients, Starbucks is diving into Web3 and NFTs with plans to launch Starbucks Odyssey, South Korean crypto and blockchain startup Blocko is aiming for the KOSDAQ and could become the nation’s first publicly listed company, while the number of South Korean 20- and 30-something crypto buyers ‘nearly tripled’ since 2020.

Meanwhile in South Korean, prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs, as they are looking into whether Terra Luna Classic or LUNC can be considered a security, and the authorities stepped in to void Kwon’s passport and expedite his deportation from Singapore. The country also tracked USD srcbn worth of fraudulent crypto transactions this year.

As Japan’s Financial Services Agency released a series of financial administration policy recommendations with multiple mentions of crypto-related matters, in the US, the Treasury Department said that the sanction does not affect the rights of individuals to view and disseminate the open-source Tornado Cash code, the SEC is set to create a new office to handle the review of company filings related to crypto assets called the Office of Crypto Assets, the SEC chairman Garry Gensler revealed he wants the agency to cover numerous crypto industry entities with regulations that apply to securities, while Gurbir Grewal, the director of the enforcement division, reiterated that the crypto industry should not expect to get a pass from the SEC. As all of this was happening, Coinbase launched a new tool for users to learn about how their elected officials view cryptocurrency.

That’s the news for the week, now let’s laugh at some well-deserved jokes.

