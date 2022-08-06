Home NEWS Etebo cut from Stoke’s 25-man squad for new season
NEWSNews Africa

Etebo cut from Stoke’s 25-man squad for new season

by News
6 views
etebo-cut-from-stoke’s-25-man-squad-for-new-season

Stoke City manager, Michael O’Neill, has dropped Oghenekaro Etebo from his 25-man squad for the 2022/2023 season.

According to O’Neill, the player is keen on a move away from the Potters.

He stated this ahead of Stoke’s first home fixture against Blackpool in the Championship.

Etebo returned from his loan spell at Watford but could leave on a permanent basis this summer.

Since O’Neill was appointed Stoke boss in November 2019, Etebo has made the matchday squad twice without making any appearance.

“He’s not fit enough to train with the squad yet and I think in his mind he’s still looking for a permanent exit from the club.

“It’s very difficult for us as a club to rewind two-and-a-half years but he’s still our player, he’s contracted to the club and we’re duty bound to look after him, which is what we’re doing,” O’Neill was quoted by Stoke Sentinel.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BREAKING: Police arrest wanted suspected cultist, Rasidi Oko-Ilu...

Adeleke camp accuses Osun govt of not cooperating...

Commonwealth Games: We’re proud of you – Akeredolu...

EPL: Guardiola speaks on leaving Man City next...

2023: Reject Tinubu’s appointment now – Christian leader,...

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

EPL: Agbonlahor names club to finish fourth between...

Adeleke Reacts To Burning Of PDP Lawmaker’s Home...

Osun Election : Davido Reacts To Oyetola Tribunal

ASUU strike: Delaying decisions means postponing evil day...

Leave a Reply