etebo-cut-from-stoke’s-25-man-squad-for-new-season

Stoke City manager, Michael O’Neill, has dropped Oghenekaro Etebo from his 25-man squad for the 2022/2023 season.

According to O’Neill, the player is keen on a move away from the Potters.

He stated this ahead of Stoke’s first home fixture against Blackpool in the Championship.

Etebo returned from his loan spell at Watford but could leave on a permanent basis this summer.

Since O’Neill was appointed Stoke boss in November 2019, Etebo has made the matchday squad twice without making any appearance.

“He’s not fit enough to train with the squad yet and I think in his mind he’s still looking for a permanent exit from the club.

“It’s very difficult for us as a club to rewind two-and-a-half years but he’s still our player, he’s contracted to the club and we’re duty bound to look after him, which is what we’re doing,” O’Neill was quoted by Stoke Sentinel.