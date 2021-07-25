Esther wins The Voice Nigeria Season 3 – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Esther has emerged as the winner of the voice Nigeria season 3.

The Host of the Show, Nancy Isime announced the winner with Kpee and Eazzie as the last two finalists.

Tribune Online gathered that the show started with the eviction of Dapo while Naomic Mac was saved by the Viewers’ List.

Kitay was also knocked out, while the viewers saved Eazzie through their voting power.

Meanwhile, Kpee and Esther were saved by the Viewers after a twin rendition of Duduke by Simi.

Speaking during the show, The Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria, Adesola Adeduntan emphasized on the indispensability of nation-building to the company.

Adesola added that the financial institution is passionate about supporting young talents in the country in a bid to achieve their desired goals.

“For us as an institution, nation-building is very important to us. We want to support young talents.” Adeduntan said.

