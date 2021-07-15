EST Gee shares ‘Bigger Than Life or Death’ mixtape tracklist, release date – REVOLT TV

Over the last several months, EST Gee’s become one of the more talked-about artists in hip hop, and in a few days, he’s going to add to his buzz with a new project.

Earlier today (July 15), the Louisville, Ky. rapper announced the release date for his Bigger Than Life or Death mixtape while also sharing a tracklist for the project. The project, one that follows months of stellar guest verses and solo songs, will drop on July 20. It will include features from the likes of Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, Pooh Shiesty and more. Needless to say, the project should have more than a few slaps on it.

This news arrives a little over a month after EST Gee released the title track for the mixtape. For the song, Gee unloads bars about a life of luxury, baddies and more.

“Ridin’ in something that cost six figures, to get the pape’ tag/Wit a bitch who say she the realest, but she got fake ass/I pop all these percs, when I don’t it’ll make my day bad/Yellow V’s, 230 RPs, mixed with Hi-tech razz/Crystal bows, two and a four, get me like ten grand/That’s a brick, clear as my wrist, ice like it’s sprained bad,” he raps on the song.

With a knack for tongue-in-cheek wordplay and casual poignance, as well as the dexterity to ride a variety of beats, EST Gee is an artist on the rise. Earlier this year, he signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label, and from there, he continued building to the point he’s at now. With the imminent release of his new tape, he’s in prime position to consummate his rise in the rap game.

Check out the tracklist for his new project below.

EST Gee’s Bigger Than Life or Death Tracklist

1. “Riata Dada”

2. “Make It Even”

3. “5500 Degrees” (ft. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez)

4. “Bigger Than Life or Death”

5. “Sky Dweller”

6. “Lick Back (Remix)” (ft. Future & Young Thug)

7. “In Town” (ft. Lil Durk)

8. “Price Tag”

9. “Run 2 Me” (ft. Yo Gotti)

10. “Capitol 1”

11. “All I Know” (ft. Pooh Shiesty)

12. “Forreal”

13. “Real Reason”

14. “No Friends” (ft. Yo Gotti and 42 Dugg)

15. “Lick Back”