Esports Integrated (ESI) Launches the Inaugural Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) – European Gaming Industry News

After 40M pre-registrations, the game can now be downloaded from the Google Play store

KRAFTON, the South Korean video game developer, launched BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA developed exclusively for gaming enthusiasts and fans in India.

After an Early Access period, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is now available for download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on Google Play with an amazing array of maps, game modes, and exciting launch week challenges.

Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out and be the last man standing on the battleground.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA went live for pre-registrations on Google Play on 18th May 2021 and had secured 40 million pre-registrations as of today.

The Early Access for the game started on 17th June 2021 and saw incredible support from the community with 20 million players trying out the game and providing valuable feedback.

Sharing his views on the official launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc. said, “We at KRAFTON are delighted to introduce BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA for our fans in India today.

Designed exclusively for our Indian fans & gamers, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will provide a superlative gaming experience.

This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences.”

That’s not all, as more players join the launch events in game, fans will be rewarded with a free permanent purple outfit and various exciting rewards like outfits, weapon skins, etc.

On the special milestone of reaching 1M, 5M and 10M downloads exclusive gifts have been sent to players’ event center including the Constable Set, including everyone who downloads the game.

The key events for the Launch Week include Friends For Life, Journey to the TOP and various exchange events, where multiple achievements reward players with different gifts.