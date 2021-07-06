ESPN’s Rachel Nichols Apologizes to Maria Taylor on Air After Audio Leak – The Daily Beast

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols has apologized to her colleague Maria Taylor after a firestorm erupted over a Sunday bioreports report. Nichols took a moment on Monday’s episode of The Jump to address the Times story, which detailed the fallout at ESPN over the past year over remarks Nichols made about Taylor, who is Black. Nichols, who is white, said she was deeply sorry to those she hurt with her comments, especially Taylor. Ex-NBA stars Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson thanked Nichols for taking responsibility.

Nichols’ apology comes after the Times released a 20-minute audio of a candid conversation between her and LeBron James’ PR adviser, Adam Mendelsohn. In the audio, Nichols said she was frustrated over ESPN’s passing her over in favor of Taylor for hosting duties during the NBA Finals, which Nichols called a “diversity” move. ESPN’s decision not to punish Nichols over the comments remains “an active source of pain” at the network, a source told the Times.