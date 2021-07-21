espn’s-maria-taylor-leaves-network-after-nba-finals

ESPN said anchor Maria Taylor is leaving the network after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

Her departure comes after a report that a colleague criticized her role in NBA-related programming.

In a statement, Ms. Taylor thanked executives and colleagues at ESPN. “Words are inadequate to express my boundless appreciation, and I hope to make them proud,” she said.

Ms. Taylor had been anchoring ESPN’s recent coverage of the National Basketball Association Finals. With the final telecast of that series on Tuesday night—when the Milwaukee Bucks triumphed over the Phoenix Suns—her last assignment was completed.

“Maria’s remarkable success speaks directly to her abilities and work ethic. There is no doubt we will miss Maria, but we remain determined to continue to build a deep and skilled talent roster that thoroughly reflects the athletes we cover and the fans we serve,” said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.