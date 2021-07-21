espn,-maria-taylor-part-ways-after-internal-controversy-became-public

ESPN and Maria Taylor, an up-and-coming on-air personality, have parted ways in the wake of an internal controversy that spilled into the public arena and drew new scrutiny of diversity policies at the Disney-owned sports-media giant.
“There is no doubt we will miss Maria, but we remain determined to continue to build a deep and skilled talent roster that thoroughly reflects the athletes we cover and the fans we serve” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s chairman, in a prepared statement. “While she chose to pursue a new opportunity, we are proud of the work we’ve done together.”
More from Variety
-
Peyton and Eli Manning Will Co-Host ‘Monday Night Football’ on ESPN2
-
The Athletic Raises Annual Subscription Price to $72
-
Disney Plans to Spread Sports Further Beyond ESPN
Taylor’s last on-air appearance for ESPN came Wednesday night during coverage of the last game of the NBA Finals.
More to come….
Best of Variety
-
The Most Unique Chess Sets For Every Type of Pop Culture Junkie
-
What’s Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021
-
Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2021
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.