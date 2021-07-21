Home SPORTS ESPN, Maria Taylor Part Ways After Internal Controversy Became Public
ESPN, Maria Taylor Part Ways After Internal Controversy Became Public

ESPN and Maria Taylor, an up-and-coming on-air personality, have parted ways in the wake of an internal controversy that spilled into the public arena and drew new scrutiny of diversity policies at the Disney-owned sports-media giant.

“There is no doubt we will miss Maria, but we remain determined to continue to build a deep and skilled talent roster that thoroughly reflects the athletes we cover and the fans we serve” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s chairman, in a prepared statement. “While she chose to pursue a new opportunity, we are proud of the work we’ve done together.”

Taylor’s last on-air appearance for ESPN came Wednesday night during coverage of the last game of the NBA Finals.

More to come….

