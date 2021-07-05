esn-members-move-to-plant-bomb-in-military-checkpoints

The Imo State Police Command says it has arrested four members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, a security wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB for allegedly planning to plant explosives in a military checkpoint along Owerri/Orlu road in Imo State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro who confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Owerri while parading the suspects, said the ESN members were nabbed while engaging the security operatives in a gun duel.

According to him, “On 4th July 2021, some members of the prescribed ESN/IPOB Organisation, were arrested by security agencies in the state. They were arrested in a futile bid to lunch improvised explosives on the Military checkpoint along Owerri Orlu Road.

“The hoodlums who came in their numbers were however engaged in a gun duel by the joint Security agencies which led to the arrest of the following suspects; Chukwuebuka offorji “Male” Nicholas Ekwelem “Male” Okwelem Paschal “Male” Onyekahi Enerenini “Male.”

The commissioner vowed that the command would ensure that all criminal elements in the state are apprehended stressing the ruminants of the secession group and its security wing would all be brought to book.

He urged the residents to support the security operatives with relevant information on the activities of the criminal elements causing unrest in the entire state.