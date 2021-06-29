Esha Deol wishes husband Bharat Takhtani on wedding anniversary with pool pic: ‘For keeps, eternity’ – The Indian Express









Esha Deol wished her husband Bharat Takhtani happy anniversary (Photo: Instagram/Esha Deol)

Actor Esha Deol shared a photo with her husband Bharat Takhtani to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of both of them chilling in a pool.

She captioned the photo, “For keeps for eternity…..i do …..love you ♥️#happyweddinganniversary #thankyouforthewishes #thankyoufortheblessings #eshabharat #anniversary #foreverlove❤️ #youandme #love #iloveyou #gratitude #blessings #eternity @bharattakhtani3.”

This photo received much love from her well-wishers, including Neelam Kothari Soni, who wished them on their special day. Esha shared several wishes on her Instagram stories, thanking everyone.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were schoolmates but met each other again on the sets of Hema Malini’s directorial Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011), where they fell in love. They got engaged in February 2012 and married later in June. The couple have two children, Radhya and Miraya.

Esha is the eldest daughter of Bollywood actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra and is known for her work in films such as Dhoom and Yuva. During The Kapil Sharma Show episode earlier, Hema Malini talked about Esha’s childhood and her interest in acting and dancing. She added that Dharmendra didn’t approve of her passion. “However, Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that.”

Later, Dharmendra accepted Esha’s interest in dancing and acting, after seeing Hema Malini’s prowess at it. “Later when Dharamji got to know the type of nritya (dance) which I do and how people appreciated me and my work, which fortunately made him change his mind and then he accepted his daughters dancing and also Esha’s Bollywood debut.”