Eschew rancour, work as a team – PDP Nat’l scribe, Anyanwu tells aggrieved party members

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has appealed to aggrieved party members to eschew rancour and work as a team.

Anyanwu frowned at a situation where those entrusted with positions of authority go extra mile to betray the party, maintaining that such misconduct would never be tolerated no matter who is involved.

The erstwhile Senator of Imo East senatorial district gave this admonition in a release made available to bioreports by his Special Adviser (Media), Ikenna Onuoha, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He said all party chairmen and members should see it as a duty to sacrifice for the success of the PDP.

The PDP National Secretary called on the PDP Local Government and Ward Executive to join hands in ensuring that the PDP wins the 2023 elections, pointing out that the leadership of the party at the national level had put everything in place to guarantee victory.

He further expressed worry that such act of betrayal if allowed to thrive may affect the chances of the party.

He urged the LGA Chairmen to work in synergy with the Ward Executives to project all the party candidates in Owerri Zone, with Hon Uche Onyeaguocha as a pointer, and appealed to them to embrace their members with genuine love.