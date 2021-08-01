ESBC Boxing Game Shows New Gameplay, Confirms Tyson Fury for Roster – GameRant

Steel City Interactive reveals new gameplay footage of eSports Boxing Club and announces the addition of Tyson Fury to the roster.

Steel City Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer for eSports Boxing Club (ESBC) that focuses on some of the core fighting mechanics present in the game. It also took this opportunity to announce a surprise new addition to the game’s roster.

ESports Boxing Club promises to deliver an authentic boxing experience with a big emphasis on realistic gameplay and aims to be a faithful recreation of the sport. Next-Generation Footwork for greater authenticity and an advanced feint system are listed as some of its big new features. It also includes an experienced commentary team that consists of Paul Dempsey from BT Sports, Johnny Nelson from Sky Sports, and Todd Grisham from DAZN.

The almost 12-minute-long video goes over some of its most important gameplay mechanics. It focuses on 4 major components, followed by the launch plans and a special announcement of a new playable boxer. The fighting as well as the movement animations look incredibly realistic, and the chosen boxer’s personality is said to be on display throughout the fight. Players will be able to utilize the new Showboating feature to take advantage of the unique movement and fighting styles of some of the marquee fighters. Gameplay will be heavily focused on anticipating what the opponent is going to do, and learning their patterns.

It should be noted that all of the footage shown is labeled as “Alpha Footage” and should be considered a work in progress. The video ends with the announcement of Tyson Luke Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, as the latest addition to the game’s roster. He will be joining Terence Crawford, Roy Jones JR, Muhammad Ali, and Canelo Alvarez in the star-studded list of available fighters.

As the video shows, all its mechanics will seamlessly blend into each other, resulting in an undeniably immersive boxing experience. The game looks to have an impressive amount of depth to its combat, without the need to have an overly complex control scheme.

ESports Boxing Club was originally scheduled to launch this summer as an Early Access title, but the developers were able to add extra features due to increased funding and have decided to delay the game. They do not want to rush the product, and thus have not announced a new launch window. The aim is to give fans a firm and final release date.

ESports Boxing Club will release as an Early Access game on Steam, with plans to also launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

