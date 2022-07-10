Ernest Joe not our member – Labour Party disowns ‘guber candidate’ in Cross River

The Labour Party in Cross River State has denied that one Chief Ernest Joe is their gubernatorial candidate for next year’s general election.

In a statement issued in Calabar Sunday afternoon by the publicity Secretary, Dr LU Ofem, the party also denied that Joe is a member of the party, and challenged him to provide evidence.

In an interview with journalists published in a local tabloid, Joe claimed to be the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in the state.

Joe is also reported to have accused the state chairman of the party, Ambassador Ogar Osim of taking unilateral positions on party matters.

The party challenged the claimant to provide evidence that he is a card-carrying member of LP, evidence of purchasing an intent and nomination form and should also tell the public where the primary election for the governorship took place.

“We want him to list names of INEC staff, names of delegates, DSS and other security personnel who were present as required by INEC guidelines during the primary that produced him as LP candidate.

“We also challenge him to provide pictorial evidence of his relationship with Labour Party either at the ward, chapter, state and national.

“He should provide evidence of payments for the said form.”

The party maintained that it is only upon providing all this evidence that he can be taken seriously otherwise.

The party called on its supporters to ignore the said impostor, informing that their authentic governorship candidate will be announced soon.