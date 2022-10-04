Erling Haaland’s Man City release clause confirmed

An insight into the speculation surrounding the terms of Erling Haaland’s Manchester City contract has been provided on Sunday.

The name of hitman Haaland, of course, has taken its place front and centre in the media headlines once more on Sunday evening.

This comes after the Norwegian’s scintillating start to life in English football continued during his first-ever appearance in the Manchester Derby.

Pep Guardiola’s champions welcomed fierce rivals United to the Etihad earlier today, eyeing all three points in their bid to keep pace with table-topping Arsenal.

And, when all was said and done, emerge triumphant is precisely what the Sky Blues managed.

En route to a remarkable 6-3 result, Haaland bagged his 3rd hat-trick in just eight Premier League appearances, as well as teeing up a pair of goals for fellow match ball-winner Phil Foden.

Safe to say, then, that word in the media of late surrounding another of European football’s heavyweights already beginning to sniff around Haaland’s signature has not gone down all too well amongst the City faithful.

As per a number of Spanish outlets, Real Madrid are already planning for a fresh assault on the 22-year-old down the line.

Such speculation comes amid rumours of Haaland’s contract in Manchester including a release clause, set to become active in a couple of years’ time.

And now, as alluded to above, a fresh insight has been provided into the situation.

The info comes courtesy of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that, though fans of the Citizens need not fret for the time being, the prolific frontman’s deal, as reported, does indeed include an agreed buyout clause:

‘It’s true. There is a release clause in the contract of Erling Haaland.

‘Of course, it’s not available now. It will not be available in a few months. Haaland is only focused on Manchester City. He is in love with the club.

‘There is a release clause in the future. But it’s not something that could be triggered in the next months. It’s not something to discuss in 2023, probably not even in 2024.’

