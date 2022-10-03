Erik ten Hag on Erling Haaland not including Man United on list of potential destinations

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has, on Saturday, provided his take on Alfie Haaland’s recent comments surrounding his son’s decision to join rivals Man City.

For those not aware, hitman Haaland caught the headlines once more earlier this week.

On this occasion, though, the Norwegian’s head-turning antics did not come on the pitch, but instead away from it.

This came as quotes attributed to Haaland’s father Alfie, as part of the recently-released documentary ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’, provided an insight into the 22-year-old’s recent call on his future.

Haaland, of course, opted to call time on his stint in Germany with Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.

On the back of widespread speculation across the media, the prolific attacker ultimately opted to take his talents to England, to link up with Premier League champions Manchester City.

And Alfie, in turn, provided an insight into the process which ultimately led his son to follow in his footsteps in lining out in the famed sky blue.

“On our list, I think City is the best team,” Haaland sr. explained. “[Bayern] Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four.

“We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good. Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row.”

Manchester, UK. 14th Sep, 2022. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland greets supporters after the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, Britain, on Sept. 14, 2022. Credit: Xinhua/Alamy Live News Manchester, UK. 14th Sep, 2022. Erling Haaland greets supporters after the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. Credit: Xinhua/Alamy Live News (Alamy Stock Photo)

One altogether noteworthy omission from this list, of course, comes in the form of Manchester United.

Prior to his Etihad switch being confirmed, the Red Devils had been named as long-term suitors of Haaland’s signature, desperate to secure a long-term solution to their woes up top.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated Manchester Derby, Erik ten Hag, as a result, was drawn on the complete absence of his side from Alfie Haaland’s list of potential summer landing spots.

United’s boss, though, appeared altogether unphased by the matter.

“I’m sure when I go back in the window and I was in contact with a lot of players, a lot of players, you feel United is a really attractive club for them,” Ten Hag explained. “So I’m not concerned about that point.”

