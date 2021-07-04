“Erica gave us good content in the BBNaija house” – Ebuka

BB. reality host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has spoken on why the organizers of the Big Brother . show censored some events that happened in the house and the assumed “hate” towards disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim.

According to Ebuka, if the show wasn’t a Nigerian show, everything would be on air for the audience to see. But because this is Nigeria, some scenes have to be censored because of the NBC regulations.

He also refuted claims that the organizers hated Erica, as he claimed Erica gave the Big Brother . show, good content, with her counterpart, Kiddwaya.

He said; “I like Erica; I really like Erica, which is also funny because people thought that I hated her. She gave us good content; she and Kiddwaya.

“First things first, we live in a country that has regulations. We all know about the NBC; there are certain things we can never show whether we like it or not. I always say that the show would be a different show if it was not a Nigerian show or if it was not in Nigeria because of the kind of things that we cannot show. Those things are not in our call; it is just legal issues.

“Secondly, this talk about what we showed about Kiddwaya and Erica; we actually did not show anything about them if anybody remembers. Nothing was shown about them. We did not show anything. In fact, it was even Ka3na and Praise that people saw under the sheets.

“A lot of these things happened under the sheets; so, we do not know what is happening. We are not going to send a ninja to remove the sheet so that we can get a good shot.

“People say we showed some things that made Erica and Kiddwaya look bad and I ask how? How did we make them look bad? Everything that has been revealed on the reunion show is actually on air. It just so happened that people decided to assume what they assumed.”