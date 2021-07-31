eric-trump’s-latest-whine-prompts-people-to-play-the-world’s-smallest-violin

-
The Daily Beast
Here’s What’s Wrong With These Unions’ Vax Resistance
Saul Loeb/bioreports via Getty ImagesWhen Joe Biden followed the lead of local Democratic officials and announced this week that federal employees and contractors would have to be vaccinated or else tested constantly and barred from traveling, the reaction from union leadership was swift and largely negative.With the people who were most eager to be jabbed having already done so and the Delta variant spreading across America, vaccinations have turned from a mass event to an individual one. No longer ar
Associated Press
South Dakota’s Noem doesn’t plan to ratchet up vaccine push
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she has no plans to ratchet up her messaging to urge people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even as Republican leaders across the country try to persuade vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots in response to a new, more contagious variant that has sent caseloads soaring in some areas. Noem’s rise as a potential contender for the 2024 GOP presidential ticket has been mostly fueled by her hands-off approach to the pandemic. Other party leaders and conservative cable news personalities, facing a fresh wave of infections spurred by the delta virus variant, have sounded the alarm in recent weeks and tried to convince people to get the shot.
Associated Press
Biden signs bill to fund Capitol security, Afghan visas
President Joe Biden on Friday signed emergency legislation that would bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. The Senate approved the $2.1 billion legislation early Thursday afternoon, 98-0, and the House passed it immediately afterward, 416-11. Senators struck a bipartisan agreement on the legislation this week, two months after the House had passed a bill that would have provided around twice as much for Capitol security.
The Daily Beast
Another Terrible Week for Terrible Human Being Tucker Carlson
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyTucker Carlson’s truly terrible week began with a person turning the tables and calling out Fox News’ star propagandist on camera, and ended with possibly his biggest remaining advertiser deciding to leave Fox News altogether.It started in a bait shop in Livingston, Montana, where Tucker encountered a man, Dan Bailey, who calmly told him that he was “the worst human being known to mankind.” Tucker was all smiles on camera, but later Fox N
The Wrap
‘Morning Joe’ Hits House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for Mask ‘Stunt’: ‘Dumbest Man in Washington’ (Video)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earned the ire of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Friday morning after pulling a mask “stunt” in Washington D.C. Responding to McCarthy’s recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol mask mandate, host Joe Scarborough mused, “Do we really want to listen to this? Do we seriously, like… the dumbest man in Washington. I don’t know if he is or not. I don’t know if he just plays dumb on TV or he’s actually dumb, but the question is: How many of those Ho
Time
Why Republicans Are So Determined to Distort the Truth About the Capitol Attack
On Monday a small band of U.S. Capitol Police officers delivered vivid, emotional testimony about a previously unthinkable event—the day a partisan mob stormed the Capitol to try to overturn an American election. In GOP circles, two things are true at once. First, large majorities of Republican voters disapprove of the January 6 rioters.
The Telegraph
Covid hurls North Korean economy into worst slump since 1990s famine
Covid has dealt North Korea’s secretive dictatorship its biggest economic blow since the 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousand of people, according to new figures. Monitoring the totalitarian regime is a difficult task for economists but South Korea’s central bank estimates that the virus, combined with natural disasters and international sanctions, wiped 4.5pc off its economy in 2020 – the worst drop since 1997. The latest fall took the size of the North Korean economy to its smallest s