eric-trump-has-on-air-meltdown-after-father’s-company-charged-with-tax-crimes

File: Eric Trump pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention on 25 August, 2020 (Getty Images)

After the Trump Organisation and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were charged with tax-related crimes, Eric Trump had an on-air meltdown in which he took potshots at Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.

When Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked Mr Trump if he was worried that an indictment might be filed against him or other family members, he said: “You know what? I’m not, Eric, because guess what, we’ve always lived amazingly clean lives.”

He went on to say: “And believe me, if they could’ve, they already would’ve. I mean, that’s what they wanted, that was their end goal.”

Mr Trump’s interview came after his father Donald Trump’s company and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged with what prosecutors called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme.

The charges are the first to come out of a two-year investigation into the company by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office.

The former president himself was not charged with any wrongdoing and Mr Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty after he was charged with 15 felony counts.

In his interview, Mr Trump went on to attack Mr Biden. “You know, the difference is I’m not Hunter Biden,” he said and listed out a series of allegations against the president’s son.

He said: “I’m not selling paintings to undisclosed people for half a million dollars apiece. I’m not doing drugs in shady hotels.”

The president’s son had opened up about his battle with substance abuse in his memoir Beautiful Things.

Continuing his tirade against the president’s son, Mr Trump said: “I’m not going out soliciting prostitution and I’m not going out selling influence to the Ukraine and China and having lavish trips paid for while my father’s commander in chief.”

In his memoir, Mr Biden said that his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company wasn’t “unethical,” but he wouldn’t do it again if given a chance. He wrote: “I did nothing unethical, and have never been charged with wrongdoing,”

Mr Trump went on to say: “Don, Ivanka and I live really nice, clean lives. We work very, very hard. And guess what, long before politics ever came into our lives, we were in the business world and we were successful and we worked very hard and we lived clean lives.”

In his tirade against the Bidens, he said it’s very different for them “who were never in business until their father actually got into politics.”

