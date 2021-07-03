-
The Telegraph
Emma Raducanu’s next opponent Ajla Tomljanovic involved in furious Wimbledon row
“Your behaviour is terrible, terrible,” former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia’s Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. “You’re the one to talk!” Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. “You have zero respect,” Ostapenko fumed. “The worst player on the tour!” She stormed off the court, much t
-
HuffPost
The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
-
Axios
Swimming caps for natural Black hair banned from Tokyo Olympics
The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not “fit the natural form of the head” and that to their “best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration.”Stay on
-
-
Associated Press
Acuña hit by 1st pitch of game; López, Mattingly tossed
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
-
Reuters
Tennis-Kyrgios says was playing ‘unbelievable’ before injury struck
Australian showman Nick Kyrgios’s said he was playing “unbelievable” tennis before being forced to quit with an abdominal injury after two sets of his third-round Wimbledon clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday. It was an anti-climax for a Court One crowd who were mesmerised by Kyrgios’s play early on as he outplayed the 16th seed, breaking his serve three times.
-
The Telegraph
Geraint Thomas’ hopes over as Tadej Pogacar ‘kills’ Tour de France rivals in dominant display
Pogacar seizes leader’s yellow with ride for the ages Teuns holds off chasers to win second career stage Thomas finishes in grupetto dropping down to 45th Roglic plummets to 51st after another dismal day Tadej Pogacar denied on Saturday night he had “killed” this Tour de France stone dead. But not many believed him. The Slovenian’s astonishing performance in the first mountain stage of the race, destroying his general classification rivals with a devastating attack from 30km out and soloing to t