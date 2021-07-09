Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India – The Washington Post

He has recently been embroiled in controversy in Los Angeles, which could present problems for Garcetti’s confirmation in the narrowly divided Senate. A former top aide to Garcetti, Rick Jacobs, has been accused of sexual harassment during his time in the office, and Garcetti’s chief of staff, Ana Guerrero, was suspended in June after mocking labor icon Dolores Huerta.

A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, saying that Jacobs harassed him and that Garcetti did not stop the behavior. Jacobs has denied the allegations, and Garcetti has said he did not witness any inappropriate behavior.

“Mayor Garcetti has been clear that he takes any allegations of harassment very seriously and has made clear this type of misconduct is unacceptable in his office in any form. He has also said that he never witnessed this behavior nor was told about it prior to the litigation,” a White House spokesperson said Friday before reiterating Biden’s confidence in his pick.

In choosing Garcetti for an overseas post, Biden is giving the mayor a political path outside of California, where he would probably face tough odds in seeking higher office. As mayor, Garcetti worked to raise the minimum wage, focused on expanding transit lines and steered the city through the pandemic. But he has also been criticized for failing to address the homelessness crisis.

Bauer served as ambassador to Belgium in the Obama administration and later became the executive director of Women for Biden, a network of women that organized to help elect Biden.

Biden also announced his intent to nominate Bernadette Meehan, the current executive vice president of global programs for the Obama Foundation, to serve as ambassador to Chile. Meehan previously worked as a career Foreign Service officer, which included postings at the National Security Council and as a special assistant to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The president will also nominate Peter Haas, a career member of the Foreign Service, to serve as ambassador to Bangladesh.

